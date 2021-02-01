Scratchers ticket worth $1 million sold in Dellwood

DELLWOOD, Mo. – A scratchers ticket worth one million dollars was sold at Neighbor’s Grill on West Florissant Avenue. Matthews Deloch of St. Louis claimed the top prize in the Lottery’s St. Louis office on January 22. He was playing the “Show Me $1,000,000” game.

The Missouri Lottery says that there are $26.9 million in unclaimed prizes. That includes another one million dollar prize and four prizes of $50,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open, by appointment only, for claims of $600 or more.