GRAFTON, Ill. – Raging Rivers Water Park is already looking forward to the summer and this season they’re adding a Sea Lion Splash Show.
The show will run at the water park from June 19 to June 27. The sea lion stars will sing, dance, perform acrobatics and more.
The show is included with park admission or a season pass. For an additional fee, guests can purchase a VIP Sea Lion Package.
Latest headlines:
- Mick Mulvaney among White House aides resigning after Capitol riot
- 1st jobless report of 2021: US unemployment claims remain high as 787,000 file for aid
- Sea Lion Splash Show coming to Raging Rivers Water Park June 2021
- Texas representatives share experience as riots took place at U.S Capitol
- EXPLAINER: How Democrats won Georgia’s 2 Senate runoffs