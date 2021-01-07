Sea Lion Splash Show coming to Raging Rivers Water Park June 2021

GRAFTON, Ill. – Raging Rivers Water Park is already looking forward to the summer and this season they’re adding a Sea Lion Splash Show.

The show will run at the water park from June 19 to June 27. The sea lion stars will sing, dance, perform acrobatics and more.

The show is included with park admission or a season pass. For an additional fee, guests can purchase a VIP Sea Lion Package.

