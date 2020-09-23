Search continues for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are still looking for the suspect that led authorities on a chase that started in Belleville, Illinois and ended with the driver ditching the car in south St. Louis. The chase went on for nearly an hour.

Cassidy Best woke up to the sound of a car speeding down the alley behind her house in the 4700 block of Nebraska Avenue. The car pulled into her neighbor’s garage which was open.

“He just whipped in real fast, I guess to hide from the helicopters. He busted out the back window and then ran out the back,” Best said.

The suspect came out of the garage with a gun and broke into a neighbor’s home by breaking a window. He then ran through the building to escape through the front door.

Belleville police were looking for the maroon Charger after an incident on Tuesday. An officer tried to pull the vehicle over Wednesday morning but the driver sped away.

Smithton police received a radio call to be on the lookout for the Charger. The driver was wanted for evading police and aggravated discharge of a firearm. They spotted the car around 8:30 a.m. near the 3500 block of Route 159.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX clocked the vehicle going over 115 mph. The Charger traveled over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and was not pursued by Missouri authorities.

The driver slowed down on side streets and appeared to look for a place to hide from the helicopter. The vehicle was located in a garage on Nebraska Ave. but police are continuing their search for the suspect.