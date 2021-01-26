Search for killer of young girl and her father continues, $30,000 reward

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of dollars in reward money is being offered Tuesday morning for tips that lead to the arrest of whoever murdered a 7-year-old girl and her father in the Central West End Sunday.

Up to $30,000 is now being offered for the arrest of whoever committed this double murder. Police said there are still no suspects in this case. The two victims are identified as 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming and her father 27-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming.

Family members say Dmyah was a straight “A” student, loved her father dearly and that she was the center of Darrion’s life. Our Post-Dispatch partners report that Darrion was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house when they were both shot while sitting in their car.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 8pm on Laclede Avenue near Sarah Street in the Central West End. People in the area say they heard several gunshots. Darrion Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. Dmyah was rushed to a hospital where she died. Police believe Darrion Fleming knew the gunman and investigators don’t think this was a drive-by shooting.

Violent crime continues to plague the city. There were 262 murders in 2020, a jump from 194 in 2019. So far this year there have already been 17 murders in the city. That’s up from 13 at this point last year. We’re also told 132 children were shot in the city of St. Louis in 2020. 20 of them died.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of possibly up to $10,000 in this latest case; the City of St. Louis is offering $15,000 and the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative is contributing $5,000.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can also email tips to CrimeStoppers at stlrcs.org or use the free “P3 Tips” app.