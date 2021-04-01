Search for suspect after shooting in north St. Louis County QuikTrip

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a suspect after a shot was fired at a QuikTrip in the north St. Louis municipality of St. John during an argument between two adults Thursday.

The QuikTrip is located at St. Charles Rock Road and 170.

St. John Police Chief Bob Connell said a boyfriend and girlfriend entered the QuikTrip together at about at 8:00 a.m. A verbal argument broke out between the two. The man then hit the woman inside of the store. He then took out a handgun and fired a shot inside of the store.

No one was hit. The man then ran off.

The woman had minor injuries. First responders treated her at the scene. She did not need to be transported to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the man. They have identified who they are searching for and police are familiar with him.