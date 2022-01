ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A search is underway for a pilot and passenger after a plane debris was found off Highway F near Rigged Acres.



The actual plane has not been found yet. Residents in the area reportedly said the plane went down just before 8 p.m.

First responders are doing a grid search. A drone is being deployed with thermo imaging along with UTVs.

There are several agencies involved in the search.



This is a developing story. Check back here for new information.