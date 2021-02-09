Searching for answers: Bald eagle found shot twice in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public’s help with information on an eagle who was shot twice in Washington County.

The department says the U.S. Forest Service Office in Potosi contacted Washington County Conservation Agent Jaymes Hall on Feb. 5 about an injured bald eagle at the intersection of Highway C and Z in the county.

Hall responded and took the eagle to the World Bird Sanctuary where further examinations showed two gunshot wounds right through the joint of where the wing connected to the torso.

The eagle’s right-wing was dislocated and fractured and is still alive.

The department says the eagle was most likely shot on Feb. 3 or 4.

Those with any information should contact Operation Game Thief with any info at 1-800-392-1111.