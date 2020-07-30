SEC football will start Sept. 26 with conference-only play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says it will kick off play September 26 for the 2020 season. Officials say that will allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities.

In a statement from the SEC, officials say the season will be comprised of a 10-game conference-only schedule. The SEC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The move comes following extensive talks with the SEC’s universities, chancellors, athletic directors, and more.

A revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by the Conference’s athletics directors.