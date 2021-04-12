Second arrest made in connection with 2019 Jefferson County murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– A second arrest made in connection with a recently-solved murder case in Jefferson County. The charges stem from the 2019 murder of Samuel Israelsen.
The sheriff’s department says 51-year-old Timmey Miller is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Israelsen’s body was found wrapped in tarps and a carpet and hidden under a pile of wood in High Ridge on April 6.
Investigators say Miller helped hide the body after the victim was murdered by Jason Isbell. Isbell was charged with murder earlier this month.
Investigators believe they have now charged everyone related to this case.