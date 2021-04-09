Second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available in St. Louis for those who took road trip for first dose

ST. LOUIS– You may have heard about people driving a few hours to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Well, you may be able to save some time in gas to get your second.

Deanna Frazier, the Asst. External Affairs Officer for FEMA, said you can get your second Pfizer vaccine shot at the FEMA clinic in downtown St. Louis even if you got the first dose somewhere else.

Frazier says you just need to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card with you to the event.

The event at the America’s Center is welcoming walk-in guests. You can register on-site to get the first or second shot.

The CDC says if you receive a vaccine that requires two doses, you should get your second shot as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, your second dose may be given up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose, if necessary. You should not get the second dose earlier than the recommended interval.

The event is conveniently located near bus and metro stops. There is also free parking at the event and shuttle buses taking you right to the door to register.

The mass vaccination clinic at the dome will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week for the next eight weeks.

You can register ahead of time by going to the Missouri COVID Vaccine Navigator site.