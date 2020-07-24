Second cyclist in two days struck, killed in Sauget, IL

SAUGET, Ill. – For the second night in a row, a bicycle rider is struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Sauget, Illinois.

The crash happened nearly the same location as of Wednesday’s night crash; neat South 19 Street at the railroad tracks near Monsanto Avenue.

Police say the bicyclist was struck around 11:15. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police could not provide a description of the suspect’s possible vehicle. They are searching for any leads that will help with finding the person responsible.

The investigation is ongoing.

Another bicyclists killed in a hit and run in Sauget Illinois details on Fox2 News in the morning. https://t.co/jjWN4U461z pic.twitter.com/5diqPsMhB1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 24, 2020