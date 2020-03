This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman in her 80s is the second confirmed death in St. Louis County as a result of the coronavirus.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health reported 24 new positive cases since Wednesday, bringing the county total to 143 confirmed cases.

Health officials said the woman suffered from chronic medical conditions.