Second drive-thru COVID-19 test collection site opens in St. Louis area

SWANSEA, Ill. - There is now a second drive-through coronavirus test collection site in the St. Louis area for people who fear they may be infected. It’s the first in the area on the Illinois side.

Memorial Hospital opened a location at the former Siteman Cancer Center at 4000 North Illinois Lane in Swansea at noon Thursday. There was no line and only sporadic visitors on day one.

The site will be open seven days a week from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, until further notice. It is a specimen collection site. Patients will get a nasal swab. The sample will go to a lab for coronavirus testing.

Potential patients cannot just show up and be swabbed. They must be pre-screened. That means your physician must validate your need to be sent here and arrange for authorization from the public health department.

Testing numbers in St. Clair County, IL, remained low as of Thursday afternoon with just 35 people tested, so far. Three of those tests have come back positive for COVID-19 infection.