Second Illinois lawmaker files suit against state’s stay-at-home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – A second Illinois state lawmaker has filed a class-action lawsuit challenging Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order.



Representative John Cabello hopes a new suit will cover the entire state. Cabello is a Republican who represents part of the Rockford area.

The move comes one day after a judge in Clay County ruled the governor overstepped his executive authority.

That ruling only applies to the person who filed the suit, Representative Darren Bailey.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is expected to file a formal appeal of the initial ruling today. The governor blasted Bailey’s action as a “cheap political stunt”.

Nexstar’s Illinois Capitol News Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell, with our sister station WCIA, was there when Bailey, a small town family farmer, won the first legal round.

Republican legislative leaders are demanding the legislature play a bigger role in managing the Covid-19 crisis.