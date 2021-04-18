Second person charged in case of body found in duffel bag in rural Missouri

FAUCETT, Mo. (AP) — A second person has been charged in the killing of an Independence woman whose body was found in a duffle bag last year in rural Buchanan County.
Marcus Brooks, who was arrested in February, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Ariel Starcher.
Prosecutors have also charged Taylor Stoughton, 22, with second-degree murder in the case.
A Missouri Transportation Department worker found the bag with Starcher’s body inside it on Feb. 18, 2020, alongside a road about 45 miles north of Kansas City.
Court documents say Stoughton told investigators that she and Brooks strangled Starcher on Feb. 5, 2020, at a Kansas City hotel.