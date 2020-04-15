Second St. Louis County police employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has confirmed that a second employee for the department has contracted the coronavirus. The employee serves on the departments professional staff and does not come in contact with the public. This marks the second employee for the department to tess positive for the COVID-19 virus. The first case involved an officer who tested positive in March.

The department believes the employee was infected outside of the workplace. The area the employee worked in has been cleaned and sanitized.