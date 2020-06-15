Second St. Louis man charged in the murder of a retired police captain

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A second man has been charged in the murder of retired Metropolitan Police Captain David Dorn. He was killed while working as a security officer at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Looters broke into the store on the night of June 2 and Dorn was fatally shot.

Mark Jackson, 22, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery, and burglary. Surveillance video from the store showed Jackson and a third person driving away from the scene in a Pontiac G6 that night. His debit card and a fingerprint was allegedly found inside the store.

The vehicle in the video was later found around the corner from Jackson’s home. He is being held without bail.

Stephan Cannon, 24, is also facing murder charges in this case. Police say he was also caught on surveillance video leaving the store in the Pontiac G6. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has charged him with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

St. Louis police also say Jimmie Robinson, 27, has been arrested in the case. He is charged with burglary, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.