Second suspect charged in CWE murder of father and daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another man is under arrest for his involvement in the murders of a father and his seven-year-old daughter in January. Andre Anderson faces two counts of murder in the first degree and armed criminal action. The victims, Dmyah Fleming and Darrion Rankin-Fleming, were gunned down while sitting in their vehicle in the Central West End.

Andre Anderson

Javonn Nettles was placed under arrest in April. He also faces first-degree murder charges and two counts of armed criminal action.

Darrion was about to drop off Dmyah at her grandmother’s house at around 8:00 pm on January 24th in the 4000 block of Laclede when gunshots rang out. Someone fired shots through the vehicle’s open passenger-side doors.

Officers found Darrion’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle. Dmyah was found in the backseat with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police say that Rankin-Fleming was communicating with Nettles immediately before the murder. They received a warrant to search his phone during the murder investigation. The messages reveal that Nettles and Rankin-Fleming intended to meet that night. After the murder there was no communication sent from Nettles to Rankin-Fleming’s phone.

Javonn Nettles

Fingerprints from outside of the victim’s vehicle at the murder scene match Nettles. The fingerprint came from the rear passenger side door.

Nettles was charged with second-degree murder in 2017. He was arrested after a police chase and crash. Officers shot and killed the driver of that vehicle after he pointed a gun at them. Nettles was also in the stolen vehicle.

Andre Anderson’s alleged connection to the murders has not yet been shared by officers. But, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged him for the crimes.