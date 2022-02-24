Second wave of winter weather hits St. Louis region with thundersleet, snow

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–The second wave of anticipated winter weather has arrived late Thursday morning and will be a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and some snow. It lasts through the afternoon before becoming spottier this evening and moving out overnight.

There is even a good chance of a few thunderstorms (aka thunder sleet or snow), with frequent lightning reports south of the St. Louis region. Another ½ to 1 inch of sleet and snow along with a light glaze of ice will be possible. The afternoon commute will be messy once again.

The storm pulls away in the early hours of Friday. We wake up to clouds and temps in the low 20s. Skies gradually clear through the day Friday, highs in the low 30s. Cold start Saturday then a nice warming trend kicks in for the weekend and next week.