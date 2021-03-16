St. Louis mother of 5 wins free child care for a year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area mother has received free child care for one year thanks to the Secret Deodorant Superhero Mom campaign.

The mother, Chelena, has five children. Two sets of twins ages 12 and four and a toddler. They are all current participants or former participants of Young Women’s Christian Association Metro St. Louis Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“She is the greatest mom I could ever have,” Chelena’s 12-year-old daughter said. “I just really love her.”

Secret Deodorant interviewed Chelena for several hours. They also interviewed Chelena’s sister and daughter without her knowing.

“[She is] an effervescent single mom of five (two sets of twins) in St. Louis whose spirit lights up any darkness. Despite sacrificing her career to take care of an ill child, Chelena remains a spiritual beacon for those around her,” Secret Deodorant said.

Chelena’s 12-year-old son has a congenital condition that now requires dialysis four times a week for five hours per session. He had a kidney transplant in September 2020 and is recovering well.

“Chelena has always balanced her career and motherhood. She is an active parent in our program, not only participating in her children’s education but also on our parent advisory board. Her son’s illness and COVID-19 have forced her to leave the workforce for the time being, but adversity has not dampened her spirit or her resolve.” YWCA Metro St. Louis Head Start Director and Chief Program Officer Stacy Johnson said.

Chelena said her goal is to be “the best person and the best mother [she] can be.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News