St. Louis mother of 5 wins free child care for a year

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis area mother has received free child care for one year thanks to the Secret Deodorant Superhero Mom campaign.

The mother, Chelena, has five children. Two sets of twins ages 12 and four and a toddler. They are all current participants or former participants of Young Women’s Christian Association Metro St. Louis Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

“She is the greatest mom I could ever have,” Chelena’s 12-year-old daughter said. “I just really love her.”

Secret Deodorant interviewed Chelena for several hours. They also interviewed Chelena’s sister and daughter without her knowing.

“[She is] an effervescent single mom of five (two sets of twins) in St. Louis whose spirit lights up any darkness. Despite sacrificing her career to take care of an ill child, Chelena remains a spiritual beacon for those around her,” Secret Deodorant said.

Chelena’s 12-year-old son has a congenital condition that now requires dialysis four times a week for five hours per session. He had a kidney transplant in September 2020 and is recovering well.

“Chelena has always balanced her career and motherhood. She is an active parent in our program, not only participating in her children’s education but also on our parent advisory board. Her son’s illness and COVID-19 have forced her to leave the workforce for the time being, but adversity has not dampened her spirit or her resolve.” YWCA Metro St. Louis Head Start Director and Chief Program Officer Stacy Johnson said.

Chelena said her goal is to be “the best person and the best mother [she] can be.”