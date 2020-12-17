Secret Santa surprises local family with $ 1,000 holiday shopping spree

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – It’s a holiday season to remember for one Sunset Hill’s family. Barb and Robert Vogel won a $ 1,000-holiday shopping spree through Mid Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Center Secret Santa Giveaway.

Fox 2 was there when Christine Poehling, the marketing director for the three malls, showed up at their house to deliver the good news.

“Oh my gosh, are you serious ?!”, said Barb when Poehling arrived with a hand filled with gifts.

The family of six were given gift cards to shop at some of the mall’s most beloved stores for some holiday gifts. The Vogel’s have four children; 12-year-old triplets and the oldest whose 14. They also have two dogs.

“With having four growing kids and things being extremely tight in the budget, this is truly a blessing”, Barb said tearfully. “We will now be able to get the kids some things they wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

The family was chosen randomly from a group of nominees after a family friend nominated them. The nomination for the family described them as a giving family, that gives without expecting anything in return.

“I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more”, said Mary Griggs. “I have known Barb and her husband since the triplets were born, they have become my family”

Barb has a part-time home business and spends her time volunteering for the neighborhood schools PTO and managing the school student store. While Robert is a founding member of the Lindbergh Upstanders.

“This year has been tough but I want to say thank you because this year has been full of blessings as well,” said Barb.

Like many of us, the Vogle Family never saw 2020 coming, certainly not a surprise like this.