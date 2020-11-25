Secret Santas Wanted: Nominate families for holiday shopping sprees

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic continues to take a financial toll on many area families, but three local malls are surprising deserving families with a $1,000 Holiday shopping Spree.

For the first time, Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, and South County Center are sponsoring a Secret Santa giveaway to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to families who need it most.

“We just thought it would be really fun to do something for all the deserving families this year. It’s been a difficult time of year for everybody so we want to do a giveaway that gives the community a chance to nominate families who may be deserving for so many different reasons this year,” said Christine Poehling, marketing director for the three malls.

From now until December 14, the community is invited to nominate neighbors, friends, co-workers, relatives – any families they know who are deserving – and serve as their Secret Santa this holiday season.

“There will be several locations on our websites where they will be able to find the Secret Santa information. There’s a drop-down form where people are able to enter information on why that family is deserving”, explains Poehling.

After nominations close, each mall will randomly select three winners. In total, the malls will support nine local families this holiday season. Each family will receive $1,000 dollars in gift cards from some of the malls’ most popular stores.

“If they have teenagers they may pick things from American Eagle or Buckle. If they have little children Children’s Place, and the Department stores or an option; depending on the age of the kids and what they’re looking for they’ll be able to pick from a variety of retailers”.

Despite an unpredictable and challenging year, Christine Poehling says they are thrilled to be able to make Christmas merry for a few lucky families with the help of kind souls in the community.

To nominate a deserving family, visit one of the mall’s websites here:

• Mid Rivers Mall – I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive www.ShopMidRiversMall.com

• St. Clair Square – I-64 an IL 159 in Fairview Heights, IL – www.StClairSquare.com

• South County Center – Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road www.ShopSouthCountyCenter.com