Section of I-255 closed for construction beginning Saturday

COLLINSVILLE, Il. – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the second and final stage of the Interstate 255 rehabilitation will begin, weather permitting, at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

A news release from the State of Illinois said the rehab will cause all lanes in both directions to close between Interstate 64 and Illinois 15 for about five months. During the closure, the Illinois Department of Transportation will reopen the rebuilt section that goes from Interstates 64 and 55/70. This area has been under construction since February.

The release also said a posted detour will direct traffic to I-55 and I-64 while the new section of I-255 is shut down. They ask local traffic to seek alternate routes on secondary roads. A project webpage with maps and fact sheets can be viewed here.

Motorists traveling in the I-255 corridor can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, the release said.

This project under Governor JB Pritzker is part of his Rebuild Illinois campaign. The overall project will cost $67 million and consist of rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately 7 miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by I-64, with significant bridge repairs, safety improvements, and drainage upgrades. It is anticipated to finish in November.

“We are very proud to reach the halfway point of an important project that will improve safety and make a vital region of our state even more attractive for economic growth,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “If you rely on I-255 or regularly drive in the surrounding area, start thinking about other routes. Expect longer travel times, especially the first few days. We appreciate your patience and look forward to wrapping up this fall.”

According to the news release, most of the pavement on the project section dates back to when the interstate was built in the 1980s.