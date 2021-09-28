Sedalia, Mo. man admits he tried to have victim of sex crime murdered

Justice blindfolded lady holding scales and sword statue

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 57-year-old Sedalia man admitted in federal court that he tried to arrange the murder of a victim in a statutory sodomy case.

Jon Mark Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday to using a cell phone and crossing state lines in the commission of a murder for hire. He admitted that he paid an undercover agent $2,000 to murder the victim in a statutory sodomy case.

Prosecutors said Wilson asked another person in January 2019 to arrange the murder. That person contacted law enforcement and arranged a meeting with the undercover officer in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wilson was arrested after he gave the officer $2,000 and agreed to pay $5,000 more after the murder.

