See a full day of sunshine on Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – We had a few bonus hours of sun Monday afternoon and we’ll get a full day of sunshine today!

Temperatures will be in the 20s to start but a fast warm-up will push us to near 50 Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night looks clear and chilly with low temperatures near freezing.

Wednesday is the pick day of the week with sunny skies and temperatures soaring well into the 50s! Changes begin to unfold Thursday with a cold front bringing gusty winds and some late day showers. That will change to flurries Thursday night.

Cold winds and occasional flurries will continue for Friday into Saturday.