See how people are enjoying the warm Easter weekend at Creve Coeur Lake

CREVE COUER, Mo. – It’s Easter weekend, and of course that comes with the excitement of time with family, Easter egg hunts, and church services. A lot of people have been taking advantage of the beautiful weather at places like Creve Coeur Lake.

At Creve Coeur Lake Saturday, people were out of walking and biking around the lake while others enjoyed picnics and tossing the football around.

Sailboats were also out in the water and there was even a windsurfer.

Families are thankful the weather is cooperating so they can enjoy this holiday weekend safely with their loved ones.

We’d love to see how you and your family plan to celebrate easter. Make sure to take pictures and tag FOX2Now on social media so we can share.