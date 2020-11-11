Select Wentzville schools switch to remote-only learning

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – All middle and high school students in Wentzville are switching to virtual-only education.
The Wentzville Board of Education unanimously approved the move Tuesday evening.
Students at Wentzville Middle School will go virtual starting Thursday. All remaining middle and high school students will follow suit on Monday, Nov. 16.
Middle schools will remain virtual until Dec. 7 and high schools will be conducted online until Jan 4, 2021.
Pre-K and elementary school students can still attend classes in-person for the time being.