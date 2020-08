EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An overturned semi-truck has closed northbound Interstate 55 near Edwardsville. A medical helicopter was called to the scene of the crash. The extent of injuries in the accident is not known at this time.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of the interstate.

