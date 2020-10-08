Semi hauling packaged cheese crashes on I-44 in Union, Mo

UNION Mo, – Interstate 44 in Union Missouri was shut down in both directions for hours Thursday morning after a major multi-vehicle accident.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle collided at the Union and Washington exit.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where one of the semis was overturned on its side with the trailer’s contents of packaged cheese spilling onto the highway.

The other semi was pulled onto the side of the road and showed front end damage. Police say several people were taken to a hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.