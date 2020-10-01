Semi-truck accident causes major delays on I-270 near West Florrisant

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck accident is causing major delays for commuters in the westbound lanes of I-270 in North County early Thursday morning.

Crews are working to clear the scene at WB 270 just East of the Washington/Elizabeth exit in Florissant.

Authorities are advising drivers to find alternative routes at this time and avoid the area.

No additional details are available at this time.

