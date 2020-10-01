Semi-truck accident causes major delays on I-270 near West Florrisant

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck accident is causing major delays for commuters in the westbound lanes of I-270 in North County early Thursday morning.

Crews are working to clear the scene at WB 270 just East of the Washington/Elizabeth exit in Florissant.

Authorities are advising drivers to find alternative routes at this time and avoid the area.

No additional details are available at this time.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

270 in North County is not the choice this morning. MAJOR delays in the WB direction. It will take you nearly 40 minutes to go from the Chain of Rocks Bridge to 170.



It's a semi accident, with no estimate on clearance time. pic.twitter.com/2hjykSmBeo — Brigit Mahoney (@BrigitMahoneyTV) October 1, 2020