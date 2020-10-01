Semi-truck accident causes major delays on I-270 near West Florrisant

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck accident is causing major delays for commuters in the westbound lanes of I-270 in North County early Thursday morning.
Crews are working to clear the scene at WB 270 just East of the Washington/Elizabeth exit in Florissant.
Authorities are advising drivers to find alternative routes at this time and avoid the area.
No additional details are available at this time.
Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.
Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.