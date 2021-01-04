Sen. Andy Manar to serve as Senior Advisor to Gov. Pritzker

CHICAGO- State Sen. Andy Manar (D- Bunker Hill) has been tapped as a senior advisor to Gov. JB Pritzker. Manar announced today that he will resign from the Illinois Senate effective January 17, 2021.

Gov. Pritzker said Manar will assist the administration on the governor’s agenda and key priorities. He will also advise the governor on downstate economoic revitalization, appropriations, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“Andy has been one of the most thoughtful and successful lawmakers of his generation, and he will be a trusted advisor,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Pritzker mentioned Sen. Manar’s work to reform the state’s antiquated education funding formula, make insulin cheaper for millions, reform election laws, and more.

“I value his insights and look forward to him joining my administration as we overcome this pandemic and rebuild Illinois together,” said Gov. Prtizker in a statement.

An incredible privilege. That's how I described day one 8 yrs ago. As this storied chapter closes, I remain forever grateful to the people of #IL48, friends, family & supporters. We accomplished big things together. Much more to do. Onward!

– –

T+A+W+B–you made it all possible. pic.twitter.com/pJV62M4yC6 — Andy Manar (@AndyManar) January 4, 2021

