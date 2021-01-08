Sen. Durbin says Captiol mob stole files and computers from lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin recounted the scare he and hundreds of other encountered Wednesday when rioters stormed the Capitol building.

“I never dreamed this would happen in the United States Capitol building, a place where I worked since I was in college,” said Sen. Durbin.

Sen. Durbin said he and others were told to quickly get out of the Senate chambers and were taken to the Senate office building that afternoon.

Durbin said he and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are sending a letter to the acting Attorney General and Department of Justice urging them to gather and preserve all evidence of the criminal activity that happened Wednesday.

Durbin said the mob stole files and computers of lawmakers and some of that information may compromise national security.

“This was not a day on Washington mall, this was an attack on our government and every American should take offense to that,” said Sen. Durbin.

Durbin is the lead author of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. He has been sounding the alarm about the threat of right-wing extremism for years.

This bill, which passed the House of Representatives earlier this year, has been blocked by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.