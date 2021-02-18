Sen. Hawley and other Missouri lawmakers urge FERC to review natural gas supply

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – In response to the disaster that much of the Midwest experienced this week with electricity outages, rolling blackouts and controlled service interruptions, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to review the natural gas supply.

“In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers, and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest,” the letter said.

The letter was sent to Chairman Richard Glick from Hawley and members of the Missouri Congressional Delegation.

Below is the full letter.

February 18, 2021

The Honorable Richard Glick
Chairman
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street, NE
Washington, D.C. 20426

Dear Chairman Glick,

On behalf of our constituents, including residents, farmers, and businesses in Missouri, we write today to raise a dire situation relating to natural gas shortages in Missouri and across the Midwest as the increase in energy demand continues to strain the electric grid. We wanted to make certain that you and your fellow Commissioners are aware of the concern in an effort to ensure there is a continued supply of affordable natural gas in Midwest states.

Due to the surge in energy demand across the state, residents have been experiencing electricity outages, rolling blackouts, and controlled service interruptions during an incredibly precarious time as temperatures continue to drop. Our offices have also received information suggesting that limited supplies of natural gas are also exacerbating the situation and are forcing utility providers to find alternative sources of energy during this time of emergency in an effort to provide reliable sources of power to residents and customers to heat their homes and keep businesses from operating or manufacturing.

We appreciate the initial steps that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) have taken to date in opening a joint inquiry on the impacts of severe winter weather on grid operations. We respectfully request FERC to expeditiously review the circumstances of this situation as it relates to natural gas supplies, the rates of interstate transmission of natural gas, and take the necessary steps needed to address this crisis. In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers, and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest. We look forward to working with you and stand ready to assist in any way possible.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.
Sincere regards,

Josh Hawley, United States Senator
Roy Blunt, United States Senator
Emanuel Cleaver, II, Member of Congress
Blaine Luetkemeyer, Member of Congress
Jason Smith, Member of Congress
Sam Graves, Member of Congress
Vicky Hartzler, Member of Congress
Ann Wagner, Member of Congress
Billy Long, Member of Congress

Cc: Commissioner Chatterjee
Commissioner Danly
Commissioner Clements
Commissioner Christie

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News