Sen. Hawley and other Missouri lawmakers urge FERC to review natural gas supply

ST. LOUIS – In response to the disaster that much of the Midwest experienced this week with electricity outages, rolling blackouts and controlled service interruptions, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to review the natural gas supply.

“In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers, and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest,” the letter said.

The letter was sent to Chairman Richard Glick from Hawley and members of the Missouri Congressional Delegation.

Below is the full letter.

February 18, 2021



The Honorable Richard Glick

Chairman

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

888 First Street, NE

Washington, D.C. 20426



Dear Chairman Glick,



On behalf of our constituents, including residents, farmers, and businesses in Missouri, we write today to raise a dire situation relating to natural gas shortages in Missouri and across the Midwest as the increase in energy demand continues to strain the electric grid. We wanted to make certain that you and your fellow Commissioners are aware of the concern in an effort to ensure there is a continued supply of affordable natural gas in Midwest states.



Due to the surge in energy demand across the state, residents have been experiencing electricity outages, rolling blackouts, and controlled service interruptions during an incredibly precarious time as temperatures continue to drop. Our offices have also received information suggesting that limited supplies of natural gas are also exacerbating the situation and are forcing utility providers to find alternative sources of energy during this time of emergency in an effort to provide reliable sources of power to residents and customers to heat their homes and keep businesses from operating or manufacturing.



We appreciate the initial steps that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) have taken to date in opening a joint inquiry on the impacts of severe winter weather on grid operations. We respectfully request FERC to expeditiously review the circumstances of this situation as it relates to natural gas supplies, the rates of interstate transmission of natural gas, and take the necessary steps needed to address this crisis. In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers, and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest. We look forward to working with you and stand ready to assist in any way possible.



Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Sincere regards,



Josh Hawley, United States Senator

Roy Blunt, United States Senator

Emanuel Cleaver, II, Member of Congress

Blaine Luetkemeyer, Member of Congress

Jason Smith, Member of Congress

Sam Graves, Member of Congress

Vicky Hartzler, Member of Congress

Ann Wagner, Member of Congress

Billy Long, Member of Congress



Cc: Commissioner Chatterjee

Commissioner Danly

Commissioner Clements

Commissioner Christie