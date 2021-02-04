Sen. Hawley looks to restrict federal funds from schools that are online learning

WASHINGTON – Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to restrict federal funds from school districts that refuse to open for in-person learning.

Hawley presented an amendment to a proposed budget resolution. He said there’s overwhelming evidence that schools can reopen safely and keeping them closed is harmful to children and working-class families.

Administrators who don’t want to reopen their schools said they are fearful for their health and their family’s health. They want more safeguards in place before they open school doors.

