Sen. Hawley met with Missouri National Guard at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Josh Halwey met with members of the Missouri National Guard deployed in the nation’s Capitol. The soldiers from the 220th Engineer Construction Company are there in support of the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Hawley got to honor two soldiers, Specialist Ben Laws and Sergeant Trey Lawrence, selected by the company leadership for their outstanding performance during the deployment.
There are more than 100 Missouri National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. and a majority of them are from the St. Louis area.