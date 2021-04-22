Sen. Hawley says it is time for the federal government to reopen in-person offices

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With hundreds of millions of Americans vaccinated for COVID-19, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says it is time for the federal government to reopen in-person offices for services, including a key facility here in the St. Louis area.
Hawley says he’s hearing from Missouri residents who have been unable to get access to services at the National Personnel Records Center, based in north St. Louis County. The facility houses military and civil service records. Hawley says he’s heard similar complaints about the social security administration.
“Listen, I’m not saying that they have to go back to exactly as they were before pre-COVID. You can take whatever health measures need to be taken, staggering folks, social distancing, whatever but ultimately at the end of the day, Missourians need these services, these are vital services, essential services and the offices need to be open,” said Sen. Hawley.
The National Personnel Records Center says it started a phased expansion of its on-site staff last month, but is asking people to avoid non-emergency requests.