Sen. Josh Hawley introduces plan that would get Americans back to work ‘right now’

ST. LOUIS – “Jobs, jobs, jobs,” that is what Sen. Josh Hawley said is one of the most important things the United States Congress can do right now.

Sen. Hawley was a big part of crafting the Cares Act for Coronavirus Relief plan. During a virtual town-hall broadcast featuring all 8 of Missouri’s Congressional delegation, Hawley announced he introduced a plan that would get people back to work right now.

“It would help businesses rehire every worker who has been laid off because of the coronavirus. It would protect the job of every worker in our state until this emergency is over and every worker in our nation,” said Hawley.

The senator explained, “It would give families that security of knowing they are going to be able to keep their job, that they are going to be able to keep the health care they get on the job.”

Sen. Hawley said there are 30 million people in the county who are claiming unemployment, including more than 400,000 in Missouri. He said any further relief that comes from congress needs to focus on getting people their jobs back.