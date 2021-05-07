Sen. Tammy Duckworth visits Edwardsville COVID vaccination site today

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Senator Tammy Duckworth will tour a COVID vaccination site Friday at American Legion Post #199 in Edwardsville.
The Illinois Democrat will meet with officials from the Madison County Health Department, Illinois National Guard, and The American Legion for an update on the county’s vaccination efforts.
They will also discuss how federal and local agencies can support each other to make sure that underserved communities are vaccinated against COVID-19, and how to reassure people that the vaccines are proven safe.