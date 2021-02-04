Senate Democrats tell President Joe Biden: Wipe out $50k in student loan debt

FILE – In this May 17, 2018, file photo, new graduates line up before the start of the Bergen Community College commencement at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Many new college graduates are struggling to find work as their first student loan payments loom on the horizon. Fewer entry-level jobs are available during the pandemic, and unemployment benefits typically aren’t accessible. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Both of Illinois’ U.S. Senators came out in favor Thursday of a resolution asking the Biden administration to use executive authority to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal borrowers.

“Cancelling up to $50,000 in debt would provide immediate financial relief during this unprecedented economic crisis and lift the weight off the backs of countless American households,” said Senator Dick Durbin in a statement, adding that the move would also help minority families who have struggled to close the racial wealth gap.

“We told America’s students that if they sought higher education, they’d receive better opportunities. But now, over 43 million of them, including seniors and students of color, are struggling to keep up with student debt payments on top of housing costs and other bills during this unprecedented public health and economic crisis,” added Senator Tammy Duckworth.

The resolution is also supported by Missouri U.S. Representative Cori Bush, but does not appear to have Republican support.

Bloomberg reports that Biden supports a smaller plan that would cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt. Critics say wiping out student loan debt won’t by itself address the factors that led to what some have described as a student debt crisis.