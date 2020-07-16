Senator Hawley claims Kim Gardner is targeting McCloskey family, calls for civil rights investigation

ST. LOUIS – Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal civil rights investigation into St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after claiming she is “targeting the McCloskey family for using firearms to defend themselves and their property against a mob of protesters”.

Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr Thursday morning accusing Gardner of abusing her power in handling the investigation.

“This is an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment, and I urge you to consider a federal civil rights investigation into the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to determine whether this investigation and impending prosecution violates this family’s constitutional rights,” Hawley wrote.

The McCloskeys were seen pointing firearms at protesters as they walked past their home the night of June 28. The protesters were on their way to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home in response to Krewson reading the names and addresses of people calling for the police to be defunded.



After the incident, the lawyer for Mark and Patricia McCloskeys, Al Watkins, took possession of the gun to be used as evidence in court. Watkins said he did this in case charges were to be filed.

President Donald Trump defended the McCloskeys during an interview with a news outlet called Townhall at the White House. He told Missouri Governor Mike Parson that he will do everything in his power in the McCloskey case.



Read the full letter Hawley sent to Barr here:

Latest headlines: