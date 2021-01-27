Senator Hawley: “It is a lie that I was trying to overturn an election”

ST. LOUIS, Mo–In his first extended comments specifically regarding his opposition to certifying the Electoral College results and the violence which hit the U.S. Capitol that day, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley defended his actions Wednesday in a radio interview with Newsradio 1120 KMOX.

Speaking to host Mark Reardon, Hawley said he never used rhetoric that claimed the 2020 Presidential election had been stolen or that Joe Biden’s presidency was illegitimate.

“I never said that the goal was to overturn the election. That was never the point and that was never possible,” Hawley said, pointing to the January 6 vote to certify the Electoral College results as the only way to voice his concerns over what he claims are unconstitutional election laws in the state of Pennyslvania.

“That’s just a lie. That is a lie told by the left-wing mob that now wants to silence me and Ted Cruz and 140 House members and 13 Senators and anybody who would dare stand up to them. Anyone who is a Trump supporter who refuses to bow the knee. And I’m just not gonna be silenced. It is a lie that I was trying to overturn an election… It is a lie that I incited violence.”

Hawley, in a FOX News interview prior to January 6, was asked if the purpose of opposing the Electoral College’s certification was so that Donald Trump would remain in office after January 20.

“That depends on what happens on Wedneday (January 6)”

BRET BAIER: I want to pin you down on what you're trying to do. Are you trying to say that Trump will be president after January 20?



JOSH HAWLEY: Well, that depends on what happens on Wednesday



BAIER: No it doesn't



Once the U.S. Senate reconvened January 6 after rioters had stormed the Capitol, Hawley spoke on the floor to condemn the violence but also move forward with his objection. In those remarks, Hawley said. “This is the place where those objections are to be heard and dealt with, debated and finally resolved.”

In the KMOX interview Wednesday, Hawley renewed his call for election oversight and reform, said political opponents were using a “fake” ethics complaint to punish dissent, and vowed to move forward. He also said those who rioted at the Capitol should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.