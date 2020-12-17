Senator Hawley: No Christmas break without vote on COVID relief payments

WASHINGTON, DC- Congressional negotiators on the long-delayed $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package worked through a handful of remaining holdups Thursday as they labored to seal a final agreement for more help to businesses and the unemployed and new stimulus payments to most Americans.

Top congressional leaders also finally acknowledged they will have to pass a temporary governmentwide funding bill to avoid a partial shutdown Friday at midnight, though House leaders haven’t scheduled a vote yet.

The central elements of the hard-fought aid compromise appeared in place: More than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) told FOX2 Thursday that he preferred a bill to provide $1,200 payments to adults and at least $500 for children. “I will not consent to the Senate going home for Christmas until we have a vote on direct relief for working people.”

But hang-ups involving Federal Reserve powers, state and local government matching requirements for disaster grants, and myriad smaller disagreements over non-pandemic add-ons have slowed progress, aides involved in the negotiations said.

A top negotiator warned that the current set of problems could knock the talks off track.