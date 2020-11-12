Senator Hawley renews call for helping families impacted by COVID shutdowns

ST. LOUIS, Mo- While the prospects for a next phase of COVID-19 relief passing through Congress in the waning days of the Trump Administration grows slimmer by the day, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Thursday renewed his call for a relief package that would help those impacted by the economic shutdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to do more to help people who have lost jobs because of COVID get their jobs back. The government shut down this economy, for practically months and that cost people lots of jobs so my view is we have to help folks get their jobs back,” Senator Hawley told FOX2 Thursday from Washington.

On the same day that Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced new guidance for the state’s public elementary and secondary schools in an effort to reduce COVID-related quarantines, Senator Hawley called for tax relief to cover lost wages for missed shifts or out of pocket expenses incurred when schools are pushed to distance learning.