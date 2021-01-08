Senator Josh Hawley decries Nazi comparison invoked by President-Elect Joe Biden

In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden’s win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- President-Elect Joe Biden on Friday told reporters he does not think Senators, including Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz from Texas should resign in the wake of Wednesday’s electoral college challenge and the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol. Biden said “I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run. I think the American public got a real good clear look at who they are. They’re part of “The Big Lie’.

Biden acknowledged that that phrase dates back to Nazi Germany propaganda, linked to Joseph Goebbels, and compared the repetition of Nazi propaganda to claims made by President Donald Trump and other Republicans regarding allegations of election fraud. (The exchange can be viewed at the 1:15:00 mark below)

The comparison brought a strong rebuke from Senator Hawley’s office late Friday afternoon.

“President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley