Senator Josh Hawley: No ‘Civil War’ in GOP

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader. They used a voice vote to punish her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

A closed-door meeting to depose her lasted less than 20 minutes. By removing the Wyoming congresswoman from her leadership perch, the GOP produced the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening. Cheney was defiant and made clear inside the meeting, and afterward, that she would continue trying to steer the party away from the former president.

When asked directly if the GOP was now “the party of Trump”, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who was the first Senator to announce that he would oppose certification of the presidential election said Wednesday there was no “Civil War” in the party.

“I can tell you that Republican voters in Missouri have no interest, zero in any kind of a GOP civil war because it doesn’t exist. They have made up their minds about what kind of a party they want us to be, they want us to be a working party that focuses on working people on working families they want secure borders they want fair trade deals they want people to actually work for a living they don’t want all the social welfare spending that the Biden administration is pursuing,” Hawley said.

The New York Times reports that more than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, will threaten to form a third party without changes to the GOP.

Former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth, who has been critical of the former President and of Hawley, has not been enlisted in that effort, an aide tells FOX2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News