Senator Josh Hawley: No ‘Civil War’ in GOP

House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader. They used a voice vote to punish her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

A closed-door meeting to depose her lasted less than 20 minutes. By removing the Wyoming congresswoman from her leadership perch, the GOP produced the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening. Cheney was defiant and made clear inside the meeting, and afterward, that she would continue trying to steer the party away from the former president.

When asked directly if the GOP was now “the party of Trump”, Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who was the first Senator to announce that he would oppose certification of the presidential election said Wednesday there was no “Civil War” in the party.

“I can tell you that Republican voters in Missouri have no interest, zero in any kind of a GOP civil war because it doesn’t exist. They have made up their minds about what kind of a party they want us to be, they want us to be a working party that focuses on working people on working families they want secure borders they want fair trade deals they want people to actually work for a living they don’t want all the social welfare spending that the Biden administration is pursuing,” Hawley said.

The New York Times reports that more than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, will threaten to form a third party without changes to the GOP.

Former Missouri U.S. Senator John Danforth, who has been critical of the former President and of Hawley, has not been enlisted in that effort, an aide tells FOX2.