IL: 3,459 deaths/ 79,007 cases; MO: 488 deaths/ 9,918 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Senior aide to Illinois governor tests positive for COVID-19

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

CHICAGO (AP) – The Illinois governor’s office says a senior staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the first-term Democrat has tested negative. Gov. J.B. Pritzker broadcast his daily news conference from his Chicago mansion Monday, saying all senior administration officials will work from home for an undetermined amount of time. The office says the staff member was asymptomatic, but tested positive last week and was in close proximity to the governor. Pritzker and all other staff have tested negative. Roughly 20 administration officials have been working from a downtown Chicago office building where Pritkzer was holding news conferences during the pandemic.

