Sergeant Donnell Walters named the new president of the Ethical Society of Police

ST. LOUIS – The Ethical Society of Police names Sargeant Donnell Walters as its new president. He replaces long-time ESOP president Detective Sargeant Heather Taylor who retired last month after 20 years.

Walters is a sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Community Engagement and Recruiting unit.

ESOP is an association of more than 300 police officers, park rangers, and civilians that advocates for racial and gender equity in law enforcement in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis County Police Department.