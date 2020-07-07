Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,028 deaths/ 23,856 cases IL: 7,020 deaths/ 147,251 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Sergeant Jon Brough Blood Drive this afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEBURG, Ill. – The annual Sergeant Jon Brough Blood Drive is this afternoon. Jon Brough was a Belleville police department sergeant who was left blind after being shot in the face while trying to arrest a murder suspect back in 2006. He underwent more than 30 surgical procedures and many units of blood.

Since then it’s been his mission to help replenish the Red Cross blood supply in our region. For the last 13 years, Brough’s annual blood drive has been held at the Quail Club. Due to the pandemic, it’s been moved this year.

The drive will take place from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Catholic War Veterans Hall located at 3535 South Illinois street in Freeburg.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News