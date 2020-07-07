Sergeant Jon Brough Blood Drive this afternoon

FREEBURG, Ill. – The annual Sergeant Jon Brough Blood Drive is this afternoon. Jon Brough was a Belleville police department sergeant who was left blind after being shot in the face while trying to arrest a murder suspect back in 2006. He underwent more than 30 surgical procedures and many units of blood.

Since then it’s been his mission to help replenish the Red Cross blood supply in our region. For the last 13 years, Brough’s annual blood drive has been held at the Quail Club. Due to the pandemic, it’s been moved this year.

The drive will take place from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Catholic War Veterans Hall located at 3535 South Illinois street in Freeburg.