Serial arson suspect arrested in Macoupin County

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A suspected serial arsonist is under arrest, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the suspect will be released after charges are filed.

Police say that the arrest was made after they were notified about an abandoned house on fire South of Carlinville on Illinois Route 4 next to Lake Williamson.

Investigators were searching for the person responsible for burning down barns across Macoupin County, Illinois. Four barns burned in less than a month. All were full of hay; total damages are estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Nine arsons were reported by March 6th. The sheriff says the same suspicious white pickup was spotted near other cases was seen within minutes of the scene at Nursery and Schale roads near Carlinville, Illinois.

This video is from a previous story:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video