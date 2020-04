Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on westbound Interstate 70 near the Cave Springs exit Wednesday morning.

Fire and EMS are on the scene. Only residual traffic getting by on the far left lane.

There is currently a two-mile backup in the area. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route at Highway 364 westbound.

70 West accident in St Charles County just past Cave Springs pic.twitter.com/sl8P7jsdWt — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 15, 2020

According to @RogueRunnerSTL -- 3 vehicles are involved in this accident that has 70 WB closed west of Cave Springs @FOX2now #STLTraffic — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) April 15, 2020

EMS arriving to accident 70 WB west of Cave Springs @fox2now pic.twitter.com/MVNA0mUh1H — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) April 15, 2020